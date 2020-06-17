Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. 2,367,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,726. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

