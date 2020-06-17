Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 652,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

