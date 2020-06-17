Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,811,000 after purchasing an additional 265,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 26,038,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,278,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

