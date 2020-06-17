Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.55.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

