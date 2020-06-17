Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.17. 3,448,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

