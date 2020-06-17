Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE NVS traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

