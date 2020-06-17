Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,292,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,421,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.55. 854,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $204.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

