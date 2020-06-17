Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,704,000 after purchasing an additional 766,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

