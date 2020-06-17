Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.23. 3,197,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.