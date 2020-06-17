Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

