Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,747. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

