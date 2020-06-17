Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. 1,377,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

