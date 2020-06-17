Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,062,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,927,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.