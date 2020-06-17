Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,750,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,243,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

