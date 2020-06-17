Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.7% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,453. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.84.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

