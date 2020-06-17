Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. 2,917,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

