Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,256,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,529,590. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

