Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

