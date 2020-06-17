Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,387,000 after acquiring an additional 212,382 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $9,293,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 23,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,599,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

