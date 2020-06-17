Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 2.0% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,407,000 after purchasing an additional 535,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.36. 494,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.61. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $92.69 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.