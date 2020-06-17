Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,769. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

