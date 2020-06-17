Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

UL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

