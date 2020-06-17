Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after acquiring an additional 401,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,264,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

