Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,435,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

