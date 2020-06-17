Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,809,000 after buying an additional 675,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after buying an additional 155,912 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. 8,636,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,834. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.