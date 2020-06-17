Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,656. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

