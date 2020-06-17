Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 6,782,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016,634. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

