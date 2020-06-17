Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.9% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Intel by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,837,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,115,322. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

