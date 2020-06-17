Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 174,100 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33,400.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 99,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000.

SPLV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 2,517,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

