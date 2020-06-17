Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Shares of APH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.