Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,399 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

