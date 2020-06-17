Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 659 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,700. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

