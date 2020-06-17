Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,863. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

