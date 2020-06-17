Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. 1,784,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,688. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

