Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as high as $15.99. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 10,300 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 in the first quarter valued at $75,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

