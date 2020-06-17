NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.41. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 69,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.89.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

