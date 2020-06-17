Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 2,780 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $516,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.32. 2,014,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

