Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218,294 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,642. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

