Pacific Center for Financial Services Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 582.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,488,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.95. The company had a trading volume of 97,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

