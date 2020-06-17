Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases 152 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.