Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 386 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 19,128,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,278,932. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.