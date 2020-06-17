Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.42. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 826,078 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

