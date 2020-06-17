Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,427 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $118.44. 12,537,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,532,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Imperial Capital cut Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

