Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,005,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,738,984. The stock has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

