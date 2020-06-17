Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $1.26 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,964 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $10.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.67. 3,136,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

