ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.53. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 23,498 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.