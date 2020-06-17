Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,172 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.56% of Paychex worth $130,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

PAYX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. 59,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,260. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

