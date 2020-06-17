PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. 2,980,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,349. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

