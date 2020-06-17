PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 2.715 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519. PERSIMMON/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

PSMMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

