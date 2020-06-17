Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Pfizer’s score:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,314,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,314,196. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

